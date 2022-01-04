Shirley Harrod, a loving mother, wife, grandmother, friend and devoted child of God, became a permanent centerpiece of daily sunsets, when she passed away at her home in Lamar on December 28, 2021.
Shirley was born October 26, 1945, in Yoakum, Texas, to Victor and Lorene Orsak. Her early childhood was spent in Houston and, in 1958, she moved from Houston to Live Oak County near Oakville, Texas, to live with her Aunt Jennifer “Willie” and Verlon Maguglin. In 1963, she graduated from George West High School and married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Harrod, and remained lifetime partners for the next 56 years.
Shirley worked at Hygeia in Kingsville to help put Dennis through college. When Dennis accepted a teaching position in Refugio, Texas, Shirley gave all of her attention to caring for her two sons, Marc and Steven. When the boys started school, Shirley became the secretary to the Principal at Refugio High School. Later, she was transferred to Refugio Middle School and stayed there until she and Dennis moved to Pettus, Texas when he accepted the Superintendent job there. While in Pettus, she worked at the South Texas Children’s Home and the Beeville ISD Administration offices.
After her retirement, Shirley and Dennis purchased a home on the Lamar Peninsula and she has enjoyed beautiful sunsets and watching the fish and birds ever since.
Shirley spent her retirement working with the Aransas County Retired Teachers Association, playing Bunco, worshipping at Unity Church and doting on her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.
Shirley is rejoicing to be reunited with her family and friends who preceded her in death including her husband, Dennis; brothers, Leon and Calvin Orsak; her sister, Rosemary Swann; and her cousin who was loved as a brother, Marley Maguglin.
Still missing her are her sons Marc (Carole) of Corpus Christi and Steven (Virginia) of Austin; grandchildren, Madeline, Abigail, Carter and Emma Harrod; sister, Linda (James) Armatys of Navasota; Aunt Jennifer “Willie” Austin of Beeville; Verlon Maguglin of Oakville; Charlotte (Mack) Maples of Agua Dulce and Ricky Maguglin of Oakville.
Family and friends will celebrate Shirley’s life on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at her home at 15 Front Street in Lamar. Arrangements are being handled by Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory in Aransas Pass