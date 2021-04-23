Loving Mother Shirley Kay (Dworaczyk) Ingram, 70, of Moulton, Texas, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin.
Shirley was born July 21, 1950, to Peter A. Dworaczyk and Mary Nell (Boswell) Dworaczyk in Beeville. She married Darrel Lee Ingram on April 22, 1995, and to this union was born their only child, Cassandra. Shirley was employed as a telephone operator for numerous years and went on to obtain her legal secretary degree. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her precious grandchildren as well as baking and sewing. She also loved to listen to George Strait.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Mary Nell Dworaczyk; and husband, Darrell Ingram.
Survivors include her daughter, Cassandra Dworaczyk (Jesse) Jackson, of Moulton; four grandchildren, Joshua Shane Rainey of Beeville, Christine Elizabeth Rainey of Richmond, Jessica Dean Rainey (Chris Pilat Jr.) of Moulton and Cody Allen Broussard of Victoria; great-grandson, Parker Lee Pilat; sister, Karon Lusby of Bay City; and brother, Pete Dworaczyk of Pinchard, Alabama.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers followed by the funeral service at 2 o’clock with Pastor Matthew Gore officiating. Burial will follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Broussard, Joshua Rainey, Jesse Jackson, Chris Pilat Jr. and Pete Dworaczyk.
