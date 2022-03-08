Sidney Arthur Fischer Jr, 83, of Gorman, Texas, peacefully passed away in his sleep on March 5, 2022.
Sidney was born August 22, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas to Sidney Arthur Fischer Sr. and Mary Louise (Smith) Fischer.
Sid loved his family and from a young age took on the responsibility of working to ensure that his siblings could finish school. In 1958 he joined the Army where he served as a crewman on a FA Rocket launcher and received commendations as a rifle sharpshooter. Sid was a hard worker and took great pride in what ever job he held, whether it was driving a truck, running a dozer or working as a mechanic. He had a heart of gold and would use his last dollar to help someone in need. Sid also was a great cook and cooked for his family and friends every chance he had. This was only one of the many ways he showed his love for his family.
Sid is survived by his daughters, Darlene Henry and husband Woode of Poteet, Diane Casey and husband Joey of Gorman, Mary Kaye Adams and husband Steve of Ranger; six grandchildren, Jill Krause and husband Scott, George Henry and his wife Melissa, Kelly Williams and partner Matt Mandrella, Griff Williams and wife Gabby, Sydney Casey, Kayla Fischer and partner Ben Edwards; twelve great-grandchildren, Kendal, Leyna, Lowell, Wallace, Lilly, Sela, Jude, Winry, Caden, Rylan, Liam, and Bella; sisters Patsy Morton, Opal Tomerlin, Georgie Saunders and husband William, Janie Fischer, Joyce Monse; brother, Earl Fischer and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Arline House Fischer.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Higginbotham Funeral Home in Gorman from 6-8 p.m.
Service will be Thursday March 10, 2022 at the Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel in Gorman at 11 a.m. with Gary Montgomery officiating. Interment will be at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery.