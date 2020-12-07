Simon Reyna Jr., 87, of George West, Texas, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Mr. Reyna was born March 24, 1933, in Clegg, Texas to Simon Reyna Sr. and Juana (Reyes) Reyna. In 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and proudly served his country. Before being stationed in Korea, the war ended and Mr. Reyna was stationed at Fort Hancock in El Paso, Texas. He married Guadalupe Alaniz in Alice, Texas on June 12, 1955. He was a faithful member of St. George Catholic Church and was employed as a building contractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juana and Simon Reyna Sr.; a son, Simon Reyna III; and three sisters, Ramona Reyna Garza (George West), Hortencia Reyna Chavez (Victoria) and Emilia Reyna Guerra (Three Rivers).
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Guadalupe Reyna of George West; a son, Roland (Jennifer) Reyna of Houston; a daughter, Sherri (Randy) Saenz of Three Rivers; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Natividad (Jose) Ybanez of George West; and a brother, Guadalupe (Elvira) Reyna of Three Rivers.
A private rosary will be recited at 8 p.m. Monday, December 7, at St. George Catholic Church.
The private funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow at St. George Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hillary Reyna-Montalvo, Heather Reyna, Randy Saenz, Rolando Reyna, Warren Reyna and James Kilgore.
Honorary pallbearers will be Darren Reyna, Gage Saenz, Randilyn Saenz and Maddy Jean-Brault.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
