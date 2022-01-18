Sofia (Ybanez) Bernal, 89, a lifelong resident of George West, Texas, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Live Oak Nursing Center.
Sofia was born November 11, 1932 to Jesus Ybanez and Guadalupe (Garcia) Ybanez in George West. She married Pablo “Paul” Bernal on January 21, 1950 at St. George Catholic Church where they remained active parishioners. Sofia enjoyed going gambling, dancing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Guadalupe Ybanez; her husband, Paul Bernal; her grandson, George Paul Bernal II; four brothers; and seven sisters.
Survivors include three sons, George P. (Dora) Bernal of Corpus Christi, Stephen (Alice) Bernal and Edward (Elena) Bernal, both of George West; two daughters, Sandra (Thomas) Cisneros of Round Rock and Jo Ann (Larry) Busby of George West; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with a Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 20, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Sofia will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. George Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Hector Bernal, Jacob Garza, Stephen Bernal Jr., Paul Cisneros, Mikey Palacios and Ethan Bernal.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home