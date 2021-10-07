Soila Alvarez Moreno who loved to be called “Mom” by her kids and “Grandma Soila” by her grandchildren, departed her loving family on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, with her family by her side.
Soila was born in George West, Texas on February 12, 1941, to Taurino Alvarez and Rosa Ybanez. Soila was mother to Cynthia R. Villarreal (Raymond Sr.), Leticia Gonzalez (Stan), Carlos R. Moreno Jr. (Robin), Patricia A. Jennings (Lindey), and Cecilia Moreno. She raised her children with love and devotion in San Antonio, Austin and finally in Corpus Christi with her husband Carlos R. Moreno Sr.
As a co-owner of Ray’s Mexican Food Restaurants for over 30 years, Soila was known for her exceptional skill sets with cooking and catering. She was large and in charge of her kitchens and very particular with the cooks. In her earlier years, Soila enjoyed competitive bowling and held multiple bowling club memberships. She became a Class C Champion Bowler in 1974. Once she retired from the restaurant business; she then welcomed bingo as her new occupation and was a loyal employee for 20 years.
In 1996 Soila broke barriers by being a part of the inaugural group of females to join the United National League of Latin American Citizens Council #1. LULAC was the first council founded in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1929 and welcomed women as members in 1996. Soila was an active member for 15 years and was awarded the Women of The Year Award in 2013 for her dedication and involvement to forward the goals of the Hispanic civil rights organization.
One of Soila’s personal proudest accomplishments was obtaining her GED. She successfully completed her GED in Corpus Christi at the age of 35. Her ultimate achievement was being a supportive wife of 63 years and a doting mother to five children, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with 1 great-grandchild due this fall.
One memorable highlight of Soila’s professional career; she was one of two caterers handpicked by County Commissioner Roy Hinojosa of Casa de Roy to represent the City of Corpus Christi in Washington D.C. Soila and Carlos were flown to D.C. to cook and cater her homemade Mexican food including her infamous homemade flour tortillas to the U.S. Senators in the United States Capitol. Soila’s catering was planned to help entice the Senators while deliberating on a bid to save the C.C. Naval Air Station from being closed by the government. The following month they were flown to Washington D.C. to do it again, only for the U.S. State Representatives. It is needless to say that her cooking was a show stopper and the C.C. Naval Air Station remains open to this day.
Aside from the children she doted on, Soila is also survived by her brother Leonel Alvarez and numerous nieces and nephews.
Soila was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Senaida; her brothers, Manuel and Noe Alvarez; and her youngest child, Cecilia Moreno who is survived by John Charles Williams. She was also preceded in death by her grandchildren; Christy Lee Guzman, who is survived by Destiny Rose Moreno and Dayami Latrice Andrews, and Eladio Jose Gonzalez survived by his children Eladio Jr., Kailynne and Scarlette Gonzalez.
A Catholic vigil/rosary prayer service will be held the evening before the funeral Mass. The vigil will be held on Sunday, October 17, at Funeraria Del Angel at 3443 Holly Road in Corpus Christi, TX at 5 p.m. The rosary will begin promptly at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 18, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church on 3502 Saratoga Blvd at 10 a.m.