Thelma Irene Teller
Born to Carl Combs Cannon and Ruby Lee Skinner Cannon in Hayti, Missouri on February 16, 1921. Died October 11, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Lonnie Lee and Elmer Andrew Cannon; sisters, Lillian Cannon; Mary Catherine Morris and Dorothy Jean Larson.
She is survived by one sister Marjorie Evelyn Nelson.
Thelma had four children with her husband Thomas T. Teller Sr. who proceeded her in death. Thomas T. Teller Jr. (deceased); Mary Nell Henderson (James); Debra Elizabeth Riddle (Trinnon) and Ned Charles Teller (Sherrie). Her three Grandchildren are Charlie Marshall Arnold; Katie Brookhart and Thomas Ned Teller. She has five Great grandchildren, Devin; Danyel; Garrett; Caleb Arnold and Allison Hart. Thelma has numerous nieces and nephews, Thelma has a special friend in Betsy Lauen of Blanchard, Oklahoma.
She loved her family and was a talented artist with oil paints and loved to sew for herself and others. She was also a registered LVN.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her loving caregivers: Gracie; Andy; Kate; Rhonda; Mylinda; Francine and Dr. Russell and his staff.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that a donation be made to:
Port Aransas Historical Museum
P.O. Box 677
Port Aransas, Tx. 78373
Online condolences can be made at: www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to
Charlie Marshall Funeral Home
2003 W. Wheeler Ave.
Aransas Pass, Tx. 78336 / 361-758-3221
