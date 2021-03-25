Thomas Edwin Word passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, in Marble Falls, Texas, at the age of 93. He was born September 11, 1927, in Taft, Texas, to Thomas Perry Word and Pauline (Kruse). Thomas was a resident of Round Mountain, Texas, for 19 years since coming from George West, Texas. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sunrise Beach.
Thomas married his wife Roberta Crownover, May 26, 1950, in George West, Texas.
Thomas worked as a construction inspector for the Texas Highway Department in George West. He oversaw the construction of many of the Farm-to-Market roads and the construction of Interstate 37 through Live Oak County. He retired after 33 years of service.
Thomas is preceded by his parents, Perry Word and Pauline (Kruse); and sisters, Martha Ann and Lilly Mae.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Word of Round Mountain; sons, Tom Word and wife Andrea of Austin, Texas, and Joe Word and wife Katy of Round Mountain; grandchildren, Daniel, Casey, Ryan, and Neil; and great-grandchildren, Taryn, Braeden, Freesia, Brayson, Aveena, Isaac and Eli.
A graveside service was be held Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Comanche Creek Cemetery in Blanco County, Texas, with Reverend Brian Vaughn officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sunrise Beach.
Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc. Llano, Texas. E-mail condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.