Thomas “Tommy” Christopher Pepin, 30, passed away at his mother’s home on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Tommy was born in San Antonio on June 4, 1990, to Russell Edward Pepin and Susan Yvonne (Pepin) Bedynek. He moved to Three Rivers, Texas, at age 5 and grew up in the Three Rivers/George West area. Tommy graduated from George West High School in 2007, where he played on the varsity golf team.
Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy serving as an accomplished Aviation Mechanic receiving numerous awards until 2011 at which time he returned to South Texas, obtained his CDL and worked primarily in the oil (fracking) industry in South Texas as he resided in Corpus Christi. He took a hiatus from the oil fields and moved to Kerrville, Texas, where he served as a USPS mail carrier until his return to South Texas last year. He was residing in Beeville at the time of his death.
Tommy mostly enjoyed time spent with his son, Blake (7 years old) and playing guitar. He was a gifted player and had a small following on YouTube.
Tommy is survived by his son, Blake; his parents, Susan and Russell; his sister, Regina Pepin of Fredericksburg; his grandparents, Ray and Hilde Hutchinson of Austin, Texas; as well as family members from coast to coast, Europe and Australia. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 5, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
