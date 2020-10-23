Tomasita “Tommie” Palacios Pena, age 74, passed away October 14, 2020, in Premont, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 4, 1945, in Tilden, Texas to Tomas and Joaquina Palacios. Tommie had a strong work ethic and worked for the Premont City Hall for numerous years. She enjoyed dancing and listening to music. Tommie will forever be remembered for her unconditional love for her family and her motivation and support to her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Joaquina Palacios; husband, Gilberto S. Pena Sr.; siblings, Maximo “Max” Palacios, Ralph Palacios, David Palacios, Dora Moya, and Francisco Palacios.
She is survived by her companion, Wally Bueno of Premont; two sons, Teofilo “Teo” Pena of Premont and Juan M. Pena of Three Rivers; one daughter, Gloria Pena of Premont; special people who she loved as children, Gilberto Pena Jr, Chris Bueno, Sherri Peterson, Kevin Bueno, and Steven Bueno; sister, Ramona Chapa of George West; grandchildren, Alicia Pena, Steven Pena, Gilbert Garcia (Vanessa), Leighandra Garcia, Izabella Garcia, Dalinda Mata (Mark), Alex Pena, Monica Pena, and Gilmer Pena (Norma); one great-grandchild, Arien Garcia; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation was held Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 5:30 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service was held Monday, October 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Premont Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Sammy Pena, Orlando Palacios, Leonard Palacios, Gilbert Garcia, Jesus “JD” Perez, and Alex Pena.
Honorary pallbearers were Crissy Tamez Martinez and Sylvia Pena Silguero.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.