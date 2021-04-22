Vernetta Sue (Ryan) Nance, 95, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in a Corpus Christi hospital.
Sue was born June 10, 1925, in Choate, Texas, to John Woodard and Jettie Ethel (Reagan) Ryan. She married James L. “Jack” Nance on February 2, 1946, in Beeville. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Three Rivers as well as an active member of DAR, Eastern Star, Little Acorn Study Club, Live Oak County Historical Commission, WMU and the Three Rivers Garden Club. Playing dominoes was a favorite pastime as well as visiting with family, reunions, genealogy and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodard and Ethel Ryan; her husband, Jack Nance; a daughter, Marie Yvonne Nance; brothers, Hubert Ryan, Luther Ryan, G.D. Ryan and Walter Ray Ryan; sisters, Johnnie Faye Ryan, Woodie Ritchie and Marie Holloway; and a daughter-in-law, Melissa Word Nance.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her children, Pat (Nancy) Nance, Jacqueline (Joe) Coquat, Marilyn Nance, Carolyn (Buddy) Orsak and Rodney Nance; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, at First Baptist Church in Three Rivers.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, with Rev. Bob Hobbins officiating. Burial will be follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Scott Carroll, Logan Carroll, Justin Coquat, Jim Nance, Michael Nance and Caleb Orsak.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home