Veronica Cabrera, 28, passed away on February 25, 2022, in Harlingen, TX after a long fight battling Covid - Pneumonia.
She was born April 29, 1993, in Lake Jackson, TX at Brazosport Memorial Hospital to Raul Cabrera Sr. and Yolanda Cabrera. Veronica married Stephen Cantu- Garza of Beeville, TX on June 19, 2019, in George West.
Veronica is survived by Stephen Cantu-Garza, spouse; Raul Cabrera Sr., father; Catrina Holley, sister; and Raul Cabrera Jr., brother.
Veronica is preceded in death by her mother, Yolanda Cabrera.
She spent her life dedicated to serving her family and taking care of her loved ones.
The service for Veronica Cabrera will be held on March 6, 2022, at the Cabrera family home, at 504 E Houston St, in George West, TX.
Memorial donations can be made in Veronica’s name to Stephen Garza.