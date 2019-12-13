Victor Nerios Carbajal, 82, of George West, Texas, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Victor was born March 6, 1937 in George West to Norberto H. and Guadalupe (Nerios) Carbajal. He married Amelia Basquez in March 1957. He was employed in the pipeline and oilfield business most of his life and worked with U.S. Steel Corporation at the Clay West Mine near George West. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing bingo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norberto H. Carbajal and Guadalupe (Nerios) Chavez; a son, Victor Carbajal Jr.; a brother, Andres Carbajal; and a sister, Epifania Perez.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Amelia B. Carbajal; three daughters, Maria Louisa (Gonzalo) Guerrero and Diana Gutierrez (Roberto Mendoza), both of Beeville, and Mary Alice Trevino of George West; three sons, Albert Carbajal (Shaunessy Vogel) and Ruben (Janice Garcia) Carbajal, both of Three Rivers, and Leo Carbajal of Beeville; one brother, Lauro (Vicky) Carbajal of Lamesa; a sister, Maria Cortez of Beeville; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West. A Rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. George Catholic Church in George West with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow at St. George Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, John Anthony Gutierrez, Frankie Gutierrez, Josh Gutierrez, Nicholas Carbajal, Adrian Carbajal and Leroy Morin.
