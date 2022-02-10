Virginia Ann Goldman (Ginger), age 79 of George West, Texas passed away on February 5, 2022. She suffered her last few years from scoliosis, osteoporosis, and dementia.
Ginger was born on May 25, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas.
She is proceeded in death by her parents William Spencer Goldman and Dorothy Mae (Stiles).
She is survived by her sister, Loreta Mae (Goldman) Jenkins of Elmendorf, Texas and her brother, Wesley Roger Goldman Sr. of Three Rivers, Texas, two nieces, Dawn Jenkins of San Antonio, Texas and Laura (Goldman) Petro of Bishop, Texas and one nephew, W. Roger Goldman Jr. of Bishop, Texas.
In 1960, Ginger graduated from Three Rivers High School and Victoria Beauty College. She was a hairdresser and a barber for over 55 years and loved her customers, whom she considered her family.
Ginger’s family would like to thank the Live Oak County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the kindness and care of our loved one for over the past 3 years.
No public services are planned.