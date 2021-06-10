Wanda Lee Gilstrap Reagan, age 88 of George West, Texas passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021.
Wanda was born to Clyde Gilstrap and Rosa Mae Lytle on February 19, 1933 in a farmhouse in Blum, Texas. She resided in George West for her adult life. She married Otto Charles Reagan Jr in San Antonio, Texas on January 30, 1954.
A dedicated wife and mother, she was active as a church Sunday School teacher, 4H Leader, band parent, most often accompanied by her best friend and “partner in crime” Claudia Powell. As a foster parent, she affected the lives of many children in short and long term placements, eventually gaining 3 more children as her own. As a special request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Texas Children’s Home in Mineral, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband Otto C. “Sonny” Reagan Jr of 65 years, father Clyde Gilstrap, mother Rosa Mae Lytle Gilstrap, sister Myrtle Virginia Gilstrap, and daughter in law Kimberly Bixler Reagan.
She is survived by her children Cheryl Kay Reagan, Ronald Ray Reagan, Dawn (Bryan) Byrd, Michael (Monisa) Sawey, Jason (Tammi) Sawey; 8 grandchildren Caitlin, Courtney, Sara, Bobby, Tyler, Jessica, Breanna, and Reagan; 2 great grandchildren Tito and Paisley; and loved ones Rene Sawey, Ina Cantu, Penny and Smokey Martin.
Agraveside service was conducted at Hilltop Cemetery in Tilden, Texas on June 9th, 2021 at 10 AM Larry J Delong will be officiating.