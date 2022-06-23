William “Bill” Reynolds went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21 at a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas surrounded by family. Bill was born on October 11, 1931 in Three Rivers, Texas to Arthur and Pauline Reynolds. He was the youngest in the family, enjoying the companionship of his older sisters. He was immersed in the Christian community from an early age that would become the foundation of his life lived.
Bill was a 1949 graduate of Three Rivers High School where he excelled in academics and enjoyed playing football. After graduation he served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon his return from duty, he attended college at the University of Texas at Austin where he graduated in 1957 with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Pharmacy.
Bill was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend Katherine Marie in the fall of 1958 and had four sons together. He helped raise his children with humility, respect and patience. They would eventually make Alice their home, where the doors were always open and welcoming. He served the citizens of Alice for decades as a part owner and pharmacist at Roselawn Pharmacy.
Bill truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with friends and family, fishing, gardening, repairing things and cracking jokes. He was a problem solver who would take on tasks at work and around the house. He most recently loved spending time at his ranch, where he took enjoyment in riding the tractor, watering the plants and enjoying the sunset. He had an uncanny way of reaching people in a deep and positive way. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Bill joins his parents and beloved wife in Heaven. He is survived by his children James Kim of Houston, William Keith of Houston, Lawrence Kyle of San Antonio and Michael Kevin of Alice, along with numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday June 24, at Roberson Funeral Home in Alice from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A church service will be held on Saturday June 25 at First Baptist Church in Alice at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside burial in Three Rivers at 2 p.m.