Winona Schuenemann, 86, of George West, formerly of Orange Grove, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in a Beeville hospital following an extended illness.
Mrs. Schuenemann was born Oct. 10, 1933. She and her husband owned the Schuenemann Garage.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert, on March 6, 2002.
Survivors include a daughter, Diann Kelley of Quinlan; a son, Kenny (Josie) Schuenemann of George West; sister, Novis Rathke of Three Rivers; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home chapel in Alice.
A graveside service was conducted Monday, Jan. 6, in the Sons of Hermann Cemetery in Orange Grove at 1 p.m. with Brother Bruce Irving officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Alice.
