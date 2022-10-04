Wood Edgar Harrod Sr. of Oakville, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the age of 85. He passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife and surrounded by family. Wood was born on July 5, 1937 in Oakville, to parents Jim and Ruby Harrod.
He attended George West High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos and a Master of Science in Agriculture from Texas A&M University in College Station. He met the love of his life, Marie Elaine Harrod (Williams), who’s known to everyone as Belane, at a basketball game where he was coaching and experienced love at first sight. They married on February 1, 1963. They were blessed with three children, Gigi Kammer, Regina Marie Wilbanks and Wood Edgar Harrod Jr. Wood was blessed with nine grandchildren but had the honor to be called Granddaddy by four more step grandchildren and one foreign exchange granddaughter. He then became Grandaddy to 21 great grandchildren.
Wood loved fishing, bee keeping, dancing, and spending time with his family. When you saw him walking towards you chuckling, you knew you were about to hear one of his famous jokes, many of which he proudly proclaimed, “I made that one up.” He was kind, compassionate, dedicated, and funny, which is why he was so loved. He fully dedicated himself to his family, friends, career, and above all his passion for God. He served the Lord as a Sunday school teacher and Deacon at the Oakville Baptist Church.
Wood volunteered in his community and always was looking for a way to help others. Wood started his 36-year teaching career in 1962 touching the lives of students in George West, Cotulla & Tilden. His dedication and love for his students earned him three “Teacher of the Year” awards. In 1972, Wood founded the McMullen County School’s Agriculture and FFA program in Tilden, where he continued to build the program for many years. He then accepted an offer to teach Jr High Science in George West, where he taught until he retired in 1998. Wood was a 3rd generation beekeeper of Harrod Honey Company, after his grandfather Wood Harrod started the business in 1921. Wood spent many days in the field with his Queen Bee, Belane, and enjoyed taking a break from the heat of the day with a picnic and an occasional dance under the trees.
Wood retired from Harrod Honey Company and founded “Harrods Pest Control” where he specialized in helping the community when they needed to relocate unwanted bees. His grandson Wood Harrod III continues his legacy through Harrod Honey Company to this day. Wood E. Harrod was preceded in death by his parents Jim Harrod and Ruby Ross Harrod. He was survived by his wife Marie Elaine Harrod “Belane”, daughter Regina and Randy Wilbanks, son Wood Harrod Jr., and daughter Gigi and Jerry Kammer and brother Jimmy Harrod. He was also survived by his grandchildren; Nicole and Eliott Biggerstaff, Kayla and Tommy Johnson, Kyndra and Austin Dulany, Wood and Brittany Harrod, Jessie and Jason Cochrum, Colton Gaither, Karrah Wilbanks, Loren and Jake Mann, Andi and Sean Putt, Justin Olle, Beau and Bonnie Olle, Richele Wilbanks, Rianne Wilbanks and Kitty Poharova. He also will be watching over his great grandchildren Jayden, Jenna, Hailey, Isaiah, Emma, Mason, Harper, Tylar, Kammer, Renae, Paityn, Eriel, Calvin, Emersyn, Carson Woods, Everly, Graceyn, Hanalei, Owen, and Maverick.
Wood Edgar Harrod was an inspiration and touched so many lives. His memory will live on as we remember the man that he was. We will think back to his jokes when we need a laugh and remember his faith in God when we are feeling lost. We will love him forever and will remember him always. We love you big as the sky.
A visitation for Mr. Harrod was held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Oakville Baptist Church, located at 100 Church Street, Oakville, Texas 78060, starting at 9:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment followed at Oakville Cemetery.