When it comes to protecting our communities and often working behind the scenes until danger threatens or disaster strikes, the role of our local firefighters, first responders/EMS and police officers cannot be overestimated.
During World War II, British leader Winston Churchill marveled at the achievements of the Royal Air Force in its efforts to thwart the Nazi war machine and remarked, “Never have so many owed so much to so few.”
That was an incredible comment, summing up a very true reality, and the fact is, in our daily lives, so many of us owe so much to the few who put their lives on the line to keep us safe from fires, criminal activity, wrecks and medical emergencies.
Last year, when I was serving as editor of the Refugio County Press, I saw two police officers who moved from larger communities in Central and South Texas who were thrilled to have the chance to work for a small-town police force. As we have seen time and again, bigger definitely isn’t always better. In fact, in many cases, the opposite is true. It’s the same for our communities. In the big city, often the efforts of those seeking to protect and serve their communities are not appreciated. In some cases, there is hostility toward those public servants.
In small towns, we know many of our law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders on a first name basis. There is a strong respect and appreciation for the job they do to keep us safe. I am glad I live in a place where we enjoy that kind of environment. Not everyone does.
The Kenedy Police Department was recently recognized for its dedication to being the best department it can be, attaining state certification for its efforts. Likewise, the Kenedy City Council officially gave its stamp of approval to the city’s volunteer fire department which has served the community so well for decades. The Council considered a full-time paid department, but realized the efforts of a strong core of volunteers is steadfast in doing what is needed for the community.
We are also blessed with a fantastic sheriff’s department in Karnes County. While some of what they do is recognized, there is much more they do on a daily basis that often goes unnoticed, but no doubt those are many of the things which enable us to sleep safely at night and also go about our routine business in peace each day. And when crises do threaten us, it is amazing to know that there are dedicated men and women who have our backs, who step up and do their best no matter the challenges.
Hats off to those who serve us so well. Life would be far more precarious and hazardous without your vital service.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•