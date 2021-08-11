Challenging, praying for leaders
Editor:
Tell me what you are doing to challenge others to go up against these evil forces of the Democratic Party who want us, the American people, to become a country of socialism, communism. What can we do to keep our U.S. Constitution alive and well that the Democrats ignore completely?
They ignore this Constitution that our founding fathers dedicated with God’s counsel as priority for government leaders to represent, work, and serve us, the people, instead of the other way around.
You may not trust politicians as leaders, whom you believe are not representing us. God encourages believers in Him to pray for our leaders, “Therefore, I exhort you all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life with godliness and reverence (1 Timothy 2:1, 2)”.
God also encourages His followers toward good leaders, “Where there is no counsel, the people fall; But in the multitude of counselors there is safety”. So why shouldn’t we believe that there are a number of good people who are working hard for us with God’s counsel in their hearts and minds? What more can we do beyond praying , so we may remain “The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave”?
With the thoughts above in mind, why wouldn’t we contact our senators and other representatives to do more and encourage others to do the same with the attitude that God is intervening for them and us, as well as prevail against these evil forces? Friends, put your best foot forward for God and the American people!
Lindley Redd
Three Rivers