The Dobie West Theatre in George West is a jewel that Live Oak County is blessed to have.
Whether you enjoy live music performances from both local and out of town talent, vintage classic movies from past decades or live theatre performances, there is something for people of many entertainment tastes to appreciate.
Marty Haggard and Dion Pride, the sons of country music legends Merle Haggard and Charley Pride, are among two performers who attracted nice crowds to the theater so far this year.
Both performers expressed their appreciation for the venue and the community and have said they would like to come back. In fact, Marty is already lined up for a return visit in the coming months.
Dion was asked by a theater board member what improvements needed to be made to make Dobie West a better place for performers.
Dion said absolutely nothing needed to be done to make Dobie West a better place to perform. He was impressed with the acoustics, the stage, the lighting and the turnout for his concert.
Not only were there local people attending, but there were also music enthusiasts from neighboring counties, including Bee and Karnes, enjoying the show.
That is evidence that Dobie West isn’t just important for our own community, but also for the region.
We are definitely blessed to have such a theater in a community of our size.
I thoroughly enjoyed the presentation of “A Doublewide Christmas” earlier this year. It gave an opportunity for local performers to showcase their talents on the stage, and they did a great job with the humorous show.
It has taken a lot of hard work and financial support behind the scenes to make Dobie West the kind of place that impresses Dion Pride and Marty Haggard, who know a fair amount about good music venues.
Repairs made to the theater have made it a better, more comfortable place but wouldn’t have been possible without generous financial support from local individuals and businesses.
One of the challenges the theater is currently facing is high electric bills. Despite the fact the electric use is intermittent at the theater, AEP charges a significant amount monthly just for Dobie West to have access to that power.
Despite being a nonprofit organization, the high fees are nevertheless charged. Hopefully this situation can be addressed, but it apparently won’t be easy.
A Dobie West board member said AEP has refused to budge on the monthly high charge. He noted that two consultants have looked into the issue and come to the conclusion that nothing could be done to resolve the concern except pay the bill.
Paying a lot for little use just doesn’t seem right. There must be some way for this issue to be resolved satisfactorily.
Meanwhile, Dobie West continues to offer high quality entertainment that would be welcome even in much larger places.
Because of the efforts of a dedicated group of board members and volunteers, Dobie West remains a showplace for all of us.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. A Texan since 1973, he has worked for Texas newspapers for 25 years.