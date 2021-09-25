Buenos Dias!
Do you remember what you were doing 20 years ago on 9-11-2001?
I remember that I was driving to George West where I worked with Dr. Damaraju, as his office nurse when he worked at the George West clinic for his three years’ training/working in cardiology in our rural area.
I had the car radio on and heard the news of the Twin Towers being hit by two terrorist planes. When I got to the clinic, we didn’t have a television, but I related to my co-worker Roxanne Snider what I had just heard over the radio.
It wasn’t until I went to the Live Oak Nursing Center, where my Mom, the late, Antonia Cruz resided at that time, and I would go and help feed her at noon, that I was able to see the television coverage. It was there, when I realized with horror that “I could not believe what my eyes were seeing”… I don’t think I have ever seen such devasting news since.
The burning towers and people in panic trying to flee from the fire, smoke, ash, chemicals and debris and the mass destruction as the twin towers collapsed will stay in my mind forever.
I remember the many firefighters on the scene as they were there to do their job and help as they were desperately needed. The other image I remember was when three firefighters raised our United States flag over the rubble of the World Trade Center. I cried when I saw that as well, because I felt the patriotism that held us all together! …We felted united in power and prayer!
By now news continued that the Pentagon has also been hit. It was reported that an American Airline’s Flight 77 had been highjacked by terrorists and crashed into the Pentagon killing all 64 persons on the plane and 125 people in the Pentagon.
The other airplane headed possibly toward the White House had another outcome. United Airlines Flight 93 from Newark, N.J. crashed into an empty Pennsylvania field instead of a “national landmark.” From telephone conversations with loved ones, the passengers aboard Flight 93 decided to confront the terrorists and “go down fighting.”... the famous words still linger in my mind as I remember, one of the wives saying she remembers her husband’s last words on the phone were “LET’S ROLL!”
It is reported that 2,977 people were killed at the Twin Towers. It’s also reported that people were seen in pairs, holding hands, or by themselves, leaping or falling to their death from the upper floors of the burning towers. Thank God that these devasting, dreadful images were not reported on any television coverage, and never shown on the air, as “respect to the victims, their families and loved ones.”
Now, 20 years later, we are no longer wearing the red, white and blue patriotic pins or ribbons that we did during that dreadful time. We felt such patriotism, as we saw our United States flag flying at half staff at our post office and government building… as loyalty held us together.
At our Catholic Daughter’s first CDA meeting after our summer vacation on Sept. 11, 2021 we decorated in red, white and blue, and remembered this dreadful event that happened 20 years ago. Now it is remembered as “Patriot Day.”… please, NEVER FORGET!
Adios!