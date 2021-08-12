Historical Foundation organized
Editor:
On behalf of the Live Oak Historical Foundation Board of Directors, I would like to thank The Progress for its consistent coverage on the present and future of the West Hotel and other historic buildings in George West and Live Oak County. The Live Oak Historical Foundation appreciates the input of the 50 people who attended the community forum and wants to assure them that their concerns and ideas have been saved so that, as the project progresses, their input will be vital.
The evolution of things since the April 11 George West Building Standards Committee meeting to the June 7 West Hotel Community Forum has been steady and productive. On July 26, the Live Oak Historical Foundation was formed with the adoption of the articles of incorporation and bylaws and election of officers: Ray Harris and Cullen Moore, co-chairs; Dana Davis, secretary; Shirley Holm, treasurer; Glynis Holm Strause, public relations officer. The Board of Directors also includes Beverly Meider, Mary Margaret Campbell, Christina Cortez, Jim Huff, Father Romeo Salinas, and Leslie Walker. Committees and membership information will follow as the board makes more progress.
Our next meeting will be on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m., at which time we will discuss the next steps toward application for 501(c)(3) status and tour the hotel.
Glynis Holm Strause
George West