Editor:
This nation, conceived by God, has achieved successes that have made it the envy of the world. As we drift further away from God, we have fallen into the mistake of trusting our and our offsprings’ future hope and happiness to godless men, or in “filthy lucre” (money), to rescue us. The result has weakened the U.S. spiritually, physically and morally. We are one of the greatest debtor nations in the world now.
Lawlessness is increasing in intensity but “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” (Galatians 6:7).
Where once we had no obstacles to worshipping our Lord Jesus Christ, now a contingency of people and groups representing the godless attempt to restrict where, when and how we practice this fundamental right and freedom. The Revolutionary War pulpits were ringing with calls to holiness and righteousness. Those pulpits are now designated 501 (c)(3) businesses.
We now entertain a Supreme Court that holds a woman’s rights of more value than the child in her womb. The unborn human child has no protections. Once again, God will not be mocked.
All the fundamental rights the founding fathers put into our U.S. Constitution are attacked constantly. These abominations are just the tip of the iceberg. Children are suffering!
This country has allowed the people to choose who governs over them. There are two major political parties, and they both have faults. One consistently supports godless platforms. Also, no one in their right minds would agree with them that the present lawlessness, rioting, assaults, looting, arsons and public property takeovers are somehow actions of peaceful protesters. Neither party will address the massive public debt of $26 trillion that burdens every U.S. man, woman and child with upwards of $79,000.
God in His mercy has given us time to repent. Will we before it’s too late?
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; ... but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.” (Joshua 24:15)
Sheri Susec,
George West