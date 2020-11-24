Editor:
Thank you Progress editor for allowing Letters to the Editor. It was wonderful to open up past editions of The Progress and read submissions by Regina Dove and James Goggan in the Letters to the Editor. I greatly appreciate the exchange of ideas.
Currently, we are experiencing a disruptive time in the nation. It is hardly a time to remain silent as lawlessness overtakes the streets of our cities and towns. It is not going to stop, regardless of who is president. The goal is a remake of America, whatever the cost ... you ultimately will suffer if you do resist. We did not get here overnight. We are suffering the consequences of not being eternally vigilant of our rights and freedoms. We should never be afraid of judging evildoers. Rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, says the LORD.
The premature announcement of the Biden/Harris win was hardly uttered and the radical arm of the Washington Democrats were soliciting help for the Trump Accountability Project. It will serve as a list of Trump supporters in government and corporate positions the radicals want to identify. Not for talks of reconciliation. No, for punishment. They have no fear of the law, or of God. They are the law now, so they think
Open the blind eyes, please LORD!
“Go not in the way of evil men ... For they sleep not except they have done mischief; and their sleep is taken away unless they cause some to fall.” (Proverbs 4:14b, 16)
Sheri Susec, George West