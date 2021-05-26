Editor:
On behalf of the Live Oak County Republican Party, we want to personally thank Clay Jostes for organizing an event for Live Oak County citizens to hear first and information about the border crisis. Thank you is also extended to panel members Judge Jim Huff, Sheriff Larry Busby, James Sales from Live Oak County District Attorney’s office, Javier Salinas from Senator Ted Cruz’s office, Albert Martinez from Congressman Vicente Gonzales office, Steve McQuade from DPS, Chief Hudak from Border Patrol Laredo Sector and Susan Kibbe from South Texans Property Rights Association.
Each one of these speakers has a full-time job and took the time to come to our county. They are also affected by this crisis as private citizens.
Thank you for every single citizen that attended. Your attendance and of this event helped send the message to elected officials that we want this crisis to end. We must keep the pressure on all local, state and federal officials by continuing to write or call their offices. Just yesterday, Governor Gregg Abbott was one of 20 governors who wrote a letter to President Biden to take action on this crisis.
Data numbers were presented by panelists from their respective agencies. Our local data presented by Sheriff Busby stated we have had 18 pursuits and bailouts, 13 stolen vehicles (11 recovered), 39 arrests with three indicted for last month’s report. This new reporting period so far has three pursuits and bailouts with the last one being about an hour before the meeting.
At this time, citizens can report suspected information/trafficking sightings and any other suspicious information to iwatchtexas.org or 1-844-643-2251. Ranch owner’s can apply for a Live Oak County Livestock Ranch application which will issue a number to your property to inform Live Oak County Sheriff’s Department who to contact for property damages.
We must also continue to pray for the safety of all our overworked law enforcement, Border Patrol agents and first responders on duty during this crisis. When you see them out working, tell them thank you.
Live Oak County Republican Party is hosting Bianca Gracia, representing Latinos for America First (LatinosforAmericaFirst.com) to speak on voter engagement, Hispanic outreach and the border crisis. This event will be June 24 at 6 p.m. at The Barn at Katzfey Ranch. For further information, email liveoakcountygop@gmail.com.
Robert Dobie, Live Oak County Republican Party