With a job that requires plenty of reading, writing and communicating, it probably comes as no surprise that some of my favorite places in a community are libraries.
In addition to being able to check out countless books free of charge that provide a wealth of information as well as entertainment, libraries are definitely a community treasure. Many of our area libraries recently wrapped up children’s summer reading programs, and also offered both live and virtual special guests ranging from clowns to zoologists.
When it comes to libraries, there is definitely tremendous value. That goes not just for community libraries, but school libraries as well.
I recently watched a movie from 2004 called “iRobot” starring Will Smith that offered a fictional glimpse into 2035, when robots are almost as frequent in households as pets. It was an interesting film, but it definitely missed the mark in one area. The leader of a robot manufacturing company, ridiculing Smith’s old-fashioned ways, remarked that he would probably be in favor of abolishing the internet in order to keep libraries open.
Although we are still 14 years away from the film’s time period (and 17 years past the time it was released), I think it’s pretty safe to say that we will still have libraries in 2035 and beyond. And far from the internet being a threat to libraries, most libraries have embraced the internet and make it available to people on site.
There is just something inviting about walking into a library. I feel welcome. Being able to visit a library helps me to feel connected to a community, whether I live there or not. So far, only one library I’ve visited wouldn’t give me a library card despite the fact that I worked in that community, but fortunately it isn’t any of the communities I am fortunate to visit frequently today.
Some of the libraries in larger communities where I have lived also make their space available for community meetings and activities. I really enjoyed being able to attend lunch events in Temple where people would talk about their travels and share their experiences with others. Judging from the strong attendance, other people felt the same way.
I am thankful our communities have thriving libraries. Whether large, small or somewhere in-between, libraries all provide fantastic value and services to the cities and towns they serve, and residents who live, work or visit them.
