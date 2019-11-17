The topic of fairness in the media (or in many other areas) can be a touchy subject. Especially in an era where opinion often seeks to pass itself off as news — and 24-hour news stations blare reports that seemingly don’t even try to hide their bias.
I am glad I work at a place where we truly do strive for fairness, but that doesn’t mean you will like every story you will read in The Progress. Heck, there are stories I wish we didn’t have to run, but there are plenty of others that I’m very glad we get to run.
One of the issues which divided many of the people in the community was the issue of our County Auditor, Tragina Smith, being charged with ongoing theft. She was found not guilty by a jury in Live Oak County — a unanimous decision — and that was celebrated by some and derided by others.
It is inevitable that people will have opinions on a subject and that they will sometimes feel strongly one way or another.
We ran a story about her being indicted and charged, along with a jail booking photo, but that didn’t mean we felt one way or another about her.
I can only say that I have never had anything personal against her. In fact, at a hearing for her months before the trial, I asked if we might be able to get a better photo. At that point, it wasn’t an option but fortunately, another county employee was able to send us one for this week’s story.
I’m very thankful for that. Jail booking photos are seldom flattering, and that same photo was not going to run with a story about her being found not guilty. If we weren’t able to get a better photo, the latest story should have run with no photo at all.
One thing about the case that I think nearly everyone can agree upon is that it seemed to drag on far too long.
Unfortunately, that’s the way the justice system has to work sometimes. There cannot be a quick rush to judgment (at least in most cases) and a thorough exploration of the facts at the same time.
Regarding the issue of fairness, people who disagree on issues have got to be able to set those differences aside and work together for the greater good of our community, our state and our country.
There are a couple of examples that I think of when I consider the issue of fairness.
I know of a former sports editor in Waco (you may have heard of him — his name is Dave Campbell) who was able to write glowing columns recognizing the achievements of other teams despite his undying love for the Baylor Bears.
I remember him writing a column about the Texas A&M football team that you would have thought was written by one of their biggest fans, and not by someone who cheered on an arch-rival.
But Dave was able to set that aside and appreciate the exploits of other teams, whether he was personally rooting for them or not. That was inspiring to see.
As a Live Oak County resident, sure I support the George West Longhorns, Three Rivers Bulldogs and our neighbors to the west, the McMullen County Cowboys and Cowgirls, and I hope they do well.
But I also recognize and appreciate there are reasons to celebrate the achievements of other teams as well. I was proud to hear the public address announcer at a George West football game congratulate the other team when they made good plays.
That is good sportsmanship in the spirit of Dave Campbell, and it is uplifting to see (or hear).
That’s all well and good, but that’s just sports, right? What about politics?
I worked for a woman who was editor of the Waxahachie Daily Light who was a staunch Democrat and an unabashed liberal. Yet she once wrote a story about conservative Republican Congressman Joe Barton that portrayed him in glowing terms and underlined his patriotism during a national crisis.
Barton, who knew that editor was a liberal Democrat, was amazed at the story. It couldn’t have made him look better if it had been written by one of his own staffers.
While that editor and the congressman might have disagreed on many issues, she was still able to see many good traits in his character, and she focused on that when she wrote a feature story about him.
There is far too little of that attitude in our world today — looking for the best in people, even when they are on the other side of some type of divide (the fan of another team, or a member of a different political party).
Too often, people on both sides make those with differing views their enemy, and unless they are actually trying to do violent harm to someone, it can be an unfair view to take.
I have people who are friends who come from widely different political views, and fortunately many of them are able to appreciate and respect people who feel and think differently than they do. If there isn’t an ability to choose from a range of different ideas, that’s not a democracy or a truly free society.
We live in an imperfect world where people face discrimination, condemnation — or even outright hostility — because their views are different. That might be inescapable in some ways, but I salute those who try to be fair to others with differing views because that is the same approach I take.
There may be times we fall short but hopefully there are far more times when we succeed, and keeping those ideals in mind is important, in my opinion.
When so much of the information around us is screaming that it’s “us against them” (and there may be such times in a national crisis, such as a war, where it has to be that way), it is encouraging and refreshing to see when people reach across the aisle, when they try to understand and appreciate other viewpoints and realize that those with differing views don’t have to be labeled as an enemy.
If getting along, being kind and working together is a trait that we want our children to embrace in school, doesn’t it stand to reason that we should hold those values ourselves as well?
Sure, there may be times when compromise is not possible or preferable, but there are also a lot of times when it is possible and preferable. It just requires a healthy respect for everyone, and upholding many of the same values which we would like to see our own children embrace.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. A Texan since 1973, he has worked for Texas newspapers for 25 years.