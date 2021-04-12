Spring is definitely a time of celebration this year in Live Oak and McMullen counties, as many of the events which we look forward to every year are returning for the community to enjoy.
After 2020, with COVID-19 shutting down or significantly altering many get-togethers, it’s great to be able to enjoy things such as children’s Easter egg hunts, high school athletics and upcoming vintage movies (and a new play) scheduled at Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre.
Sadly, not everything is back to the way it was before the pandemic. The Rialto Theater is still closed and that was a local treasure offering us a chance to see first-run movies without having to travel to bigger cities. But we do have plenty to look forward to this year.
The Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce is getting together to host its annual banquet on April 12 and will honor several outstanding citizens, students, volunteers, businesses and organizations. The George West Chamber of Commerce has held its farmers and artisans markets, offering people an opportunity to purchase local produce, baked goods and items created by talented local craftsmen and craftswomen.
While both Live Oak and McMullen counties were fortunate not to have their youth livestock shows disrupted in 2020 because of the pandemic, since those events were held earlier in the year, there were some changes this year. One of those changes was a switch in scheduling for the Live Oak County Fair that postponed the eagerly anticipated carnival.
The good news is that the carnival is returning, with April 15-17 activities scheduled at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds. Interestingly, the carnival group which comes to Live Oak County every year had been on hiatus for an entire year because of COVID-19 concerns. The last event they were able to do before the restrictions went into effect was the 2020 county fair.
With this year’s carnival back on schedule, the George West High School Junior Class and the Three Rivers 4-H will be selling tickets for rides, with proceeds benefiting those organizations.
Something else to keep an eye on is the potential return of local Fourth of July celebrations. Those events had to be canceled in 2020, but there is already discussion of celebrations this year.
Looking ahead to the rest of the year, GW Chamber Director Rena McWilliams has talked about plans for an antique craft show this fall at the Live Oak County Coliseum.
Another big activity which was greatly missed in 2020 but which will hopefully return this year is Winterfest. My son had a fantastic time at Winterfest in 2019, and News of San Patricio Editor Paul Gonzales also loves bringing his kids from Corpus Christi to enjoy the activities. Event organizer Brandi McClendon has told the George West City Council that she hopes to bring back Winterfest this December, and that is definitely great news for the community — and for people throughout the region who travel to Live Oak County to enjoy the event.
These are just some of the fun things which are scheduled for our communities, and we will help get the word out about others as we learn about them. What a difference a year makes. No doubt Live Oak and McMullen counties are ready to celebrate life in 2021.
