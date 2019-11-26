As an injured Three Rivers football player lay on the field late in the Bulldogs’ bi-district playoff game, most of the stadium was silent in a show of respect and concern.
However, one Kenedy fan, almost certainly frustrated that his team was losing, couldn’t resist taking a verbal shot and yelled “Hit him again!”
The classless comment is an example of all that is wrong with sports when one side views the opponent as “the enemy” rather than merely as a fellow competitor.
That sadly misguided fan’s foolish remark certainly could have incited retaliation and sparked a brawl either on or off the field, and who could have blamed that player’s mom, dad, brother, sisters or friends if they decided to take the opportunity to set that man straight?
Fortunately, the situation didn’t escalate, the player was helped off the field and he was able to walk on his own shortly after the game.
But that’s just one example of how a stupid comment or action by someone can ignite an emotional situation into a much bigger altercation.
During a recent Thursday night football game, a confrontation between Pittsburgh Steeler players and a Cleveland Brown player resulted in an ugly incident in which the Brown swung his opponent’s helmet at his unprotected head.
Seconds earlier, that Steeler had tried to rip off the Brown’s helmet and possibly took a cheap shot to his groin.
In the heat of the moment, the Brown reacted in a way that stunned the sports world and those who have followed his career since he was a Texas high school football player and Texas A&M player.
Myles Garrett, the one who swung the helmet, certainly isn’t known for being a cheap shot artist. He’s better known as a mild-mannered but dominating defender who loves dinosaurs and has talked about wanting to be a paleontologist.
Even though he was incited, there’s no excuse for losing control and turning into the Incredible Hulk.
It’s unfortunate that things got out of hand, but if we focused more on sportsmanship, maybe the incident wouldn’t have happened. During the heat of the moment, things can happen that would otherwise never take place, but maintaining discipline, even in the face of cheap shots and incitement, helps to elevate us beyond the realm of barbarians.
You can be tough and still be in control. Just ask a United States Marine, a Navy SEAL or an Army Green Beret.
That is something important for us to focus on ourselves, and something to teach to younger generations. Being able to stay in control during emotional, intense situations certainly isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of strength and poise.
Rivalries on the sports field add spice to the game, but it’s important to remember that it is still a game. At any level, it’s important to show class and good sportsmanship. But it’s even more crucial when it’s our communities’ children who are taking the field — even if some of those children are actually bigger and stronger than many adults.
Show support for your team, but win or lose, show the type of class, poise and cool-headed reactions that can serve as an example and an inspiration to others. Sports — just like other areas of life — should never devolve into an arena for cheap shots and classless comments.
Our community — and our kids — deserve better.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.