Local residents and visitors from both nearby and far away had an opportunity to experience some Texas magic during the Dobie Dichos presentation Friday, Nov. 1, in Oakville and the Day of Stories on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre in George West.
The Dobie Dichos event was the last ever to be sponsored by the George West Storyfest Foundation, which has folded after 30 years of bringing quality presentations to Live Oak County.
While it is sad to see that organization and Storyfest go away, Mary Margaret Campbell, longtime director of Storyfest, expressed her hope that Dobie Dichos will continue under the direction of some other local group.
Judging from the enthusiastic response of those attending the event, I’d say there is a strong possibility of Dobie Dichos indefinitely continuing to bring the reflections of native son J. Frank Dobie to Live Oak County — and that’s a wonderful thing.
About the only negative thing I can say about Dobie Dichos is that the Friday night scheduling conflicted with a pair of home football games for the George West Longhorns and Three Rivers Bulldogs. Sometimes, the event likely coincides with away games for those teams, and probably for some people, it wasn’t an issue anyway.
But for those of us with a passion for Live Oak County gridiron heroics, it was clear that we were going to miss out on something. I suppose there’s no way to completely plan events in a way that scheduling conflicts can be avoided. And the best news — Dobie Dichos took place before playoff games began.
The stories told by those at Dobie Dichos were well worth it for those who made the drive to Oakville, and musical entertainment completed the festivities (along with chili and beverages).
I had heard great things about Dobie Dichos, and the event certainly lived up to its great reputation. I enjoyed it from start to finish.
The Day of Stories held in George West the next day was the brainchild of the Dobie West Theatre’s Board of Directors, led by Glynis Strause.
George West’s title as “The Storytelling Capital of Texas” was possibly in jeopardy with the cancellation of Storyfest, but the board members stepped up to the plate and definitely hit a home run.
With highlights including the local music of Tim Humphries, stories by longtime Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby and County Judge Jim Huff, the annual Liars Contest and ghost stories, there was plenty to keep people entertained for hours.
The volunteers, board members and workers who made this event a reality deserve a big round of applause. The tradition of storytelling in Live Oak County is alive and well, and the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre supporters deserve the lion’s share of the credit for that.
***
Those who sponsored various Fall Fest and Halloween activities throughout the area also deserve a special mention and credit.
Local churches, businesses and organizations put together a fantastic Fall Fest around the Three Rivers City Hall with bounce houses/slides, a train ride, free food, drinks and lots of candy, a cakewalk and more.
My wife, son and I thoroughly enjoyed this event.
Those living in George West also had plenty of opportunities for fun at the Trunk of Treat event held in the George West City Hall parking lot.
Combined with other events hosted by local churches, and the candy which various households gave to little ghosts, goblins, superheroes and even dinosaurs, Oct. 31 was awesome for our local communities.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. A Texan since 1973, he has worked at Texas newspapers for 25 years.