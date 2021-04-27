Editor:
As the state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, I want to thank Congressman Henry Cuellar for setting politics aside and standing up time and again to defend Texas’ small businesses.
Rep. Cuellar has the courage to take hard votes to defend the state’s job creators.
Plus, he’s fighting to make small business tax cuts permanent, which is exactly what small businesses need to continue recovering from the economic setback brought by the pandemic. Once again, he’s going against the grain by taking this position, but he knows it will make communities stronger. He knows it’s the right thing to do.
I hope people realize how hard Rep. Cuellar is fighting for Texas, Texas job creators and Texas families. I only wish we had more leaders like Henry Cuellar in Congress.
Annie Spilman, state director
National Federation of Independent Business
Austin