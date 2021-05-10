Sunday, May 9, began National Police Week when we are to honor local police for their commitment to keeping us safe.
The brave men and women who make up the police force in our communities deserve our strong and vocal support, every day of the year.
The local police officers made a decision when they stepped into the world of law enforcement and peace keepers. There are a number of other vocations that were available, but they chose to become police officers, a choice that many of us would never consider.
When they took the oath of a police officer, options to enforce the rules were quickly limited. No longer could they, as we might, look the other way when a situation required their engagement. Some might think and hope that the police have the options to just walk away from a situation and nothing could be farther from the truth.
They took an oath and are bound by what is right to uphold the high standards they learned in the academy and continue to learn from superiors, their fellow officers and experience. They are trained and expected to uphold and enforce the law. They put our safety above theirs.
If you see the flashing lights in your rear view mirror, pull over. If it is you they are stopping for whatever the reason, understand and accept that they are doing the job they were hired to do and they deserve your respect.
If they instruct you to do something, do it. Keeping you safe is their ultimate motivation.
None want to know what would happen in our communities and neighborhoods if the police are not fully supported.
We support and honor those who serve in all law enforcement and deeply appreciate the commitment they make to us on a daily basis.
Thanks for all you do.