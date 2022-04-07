Buenos Dias!
Thirty years ago, newcomer Sheryl Henry asked Sacred Heart Catholic church member, Annie Gonzales, “Do you all have a Catholic Daughter’s Court here?”
Annie replied, exclaiming, “No, but you can start one.”
These two special ladies were the starting point that these 30 years of “Unity and Charity” have produced. Rev. Ashe was our priest in 1992 and with his approval of support, these ladies contacted women of the parish whose names are now posted as “Charter Members” in our parish hall, when we became Our Lady of the Rivers Court 2376 on March 22, 1992.
Who are we?
Simply said, we are ordinary women who are 18 years and older baptized Catholics (our only requirement to join) who consider ourselves as Catholic women of today and tomorrow with a commitment to God and believe in unity and charity, not only at home and in our local communities, but also in our country. We believe (as I’m sure you do too) in supporting all issues affecting our church, family and society.
The purpose of our organization is to participate in religious, charitable and educational Apostolate of the church. Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA) engage in creative and spiritual programs which provide its members the opportunity to develop their God-given talents in a meaningful way and to positively influence the welfare of the church and all people throughout the world. The first Order was organized by the Knights of Columbus in 1903 in Utica, New York and now exists in all 50 states, Mexico, Africa, Guam, the Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Columbia.
In 30 years, we have also shared our sorrow in losing our beloved members, Judy Ouellette, mother of our priest Rev. John Ouellette; Maria Ochoa and her daughter Dianna Luna; Cruzita Perez, Helen Trevino, Connie Guajardo, Velma Maioketter, Carmen Ruiz, Mary Malik, Estella Salazar, Emilia Ramos, Mozelle Ploch, Virginia Garcia, Velma Cardenas, Sr. Leola Doerfler and my mother, Antonia Cruz.
We’re proud to say that my mother, Antonia Cruz, our daughter Lorene Tonia Ruiz and I were three generations of Catholic Daughters; Maria Ochoa and Dianna Luna were two generations and now past Regent Carmelita Moreno and her daughter Yolanda Cunningham are also two generations of CDA.
Our first Regent Sheryl Henry, now residing in Washington State with her son Mike, was able to be with us for a week recently, before their flight back on March 22. She and past Regents Carmelita Moreno, Margret (Dunlap) Baldwin, Norma Perez, Dee Dee Guajardo and I are proud to have served. Dianna Luna (deceased) passed it on to Carmelita Moreno, who has served as Regent for seven years and I have served for several years as Regent in the past and am now the current Regent.
Our current CDA officers include Vice-Regent Dee Dee Guajardo, Recording Secretary and District Deputy Donna Nunnelly, Financial Secretary Dianne Kuenstler, Treasurer Diana Pullin, Circle of Love Chairperson Mary Lemos, Recycling Chairperson Isabel Reyes, Phone Committee Keta Munoz and Donna Nunnelly and Friendship Committee Chairperson Dianne Kuenstler. These officers, along with Sheryl and Carmelita Moreno are my inspiration in staying with this “sisterhood” which is so important for all of us.
Rev. Richard celebrated our 30th CDA Anniversary Mass on Sunday March 20. As we sat together, he highlighted some of the events that we, as Court members, excel in helping him and our parish. At the end of Holy Mass, Vice-Regent Dee Dee Guajardo thanked Sheryl Henry and her son Mikey attending from Washington and Beatrice Ortiz attending from San Antonio. We then presented Richard with a beautiful “Certificate of Appreciation” which Dee Dee read to the congregation and I gave to him as everybody applauded.
Our CDA anniversary continued as we met at Lucio Morin’s Restaurant for our meal. The place was fully decorated in our CDA colors of purple, gold and white with photos of past CDA projects and a beautiful, decorated cake with our CDA emblem.
Rev. Romeo Salinas, our Spiritual Director, was also able to join us, and we also presented him with a “Certificate of Appreciation.”
The fellowship that followed was outstanding, as the room was filled with fun and laughter as we tried to guess the correct answer for all the games that Donna Nunnelly hosted. Enjoying the fun were Rocky and Dee Dee, Isabel Reyes, Alex and Mary Lemos, Norman and Dianne Kuenstler, Hernan and Mary Smith, Joe and Keta Munoz, Beatrice and Dalia Ortiz, John and Eugenia Roberts, Antonia Quiroz, Lupe Valdez, Leonor Ruiz, Eva Ruiz, Audelia Trevino, Carmelita Moreno, Donna Nunnelly, Lorene Tonia, Sheryl and Mikey and Henry and Mike Ruiz. Unable to attend were Diana Pullin, Diana Rios, Annie Gonzales, Carolyn Bernal, Mary L. Ruiz and Mary Alice Schulz.
We are so grateful to have Sheryl Henry back in Three Rivers as she was here with her late husband Gene Henry (employed at our federal prison 30 years ago and buried at our TR cemetery). She and Mikey who graduated from TRISD in 2000 in the Special Ed Class stayed with us and Sheryl was able to visit with special friends.
A lot of photos were taken and these good memories of our CDA members and Sheryl coming back to Three Rivers for our CDA 30th anniversary will be everlasting.
Adios!
Column by Celia Ruiz