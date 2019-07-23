I was a week away from turning 7 years old and a couple hundred miles away when Texas Department of Public Safety Officer Patrick Randel paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the people of Texas in Oct. 23, 1974, but his dedication is still remembered and appreciated 45 years later.
It also exemplifies the dedication of countless others who continue to serve every day.
Whether law enforcement, the military, firefighters, first-responders or members of the public who keep an eye out for each other simply because it’s the right thing to do, we are safer because of their service and sacrifice.
Colonel Steven McCraw, director of the Texas DPS, noted that when he stopped to fill up the gas tank of his car in George West last weekend, he was thanked for his service no fewer than six times.
He noted that that kind of gratitude for public servants is still common in Live Oak County. I am sure it’s still that way in McMullen County, too.
I am thankful to live in a community where people value and appreciate those who put their lives on the line every day to help keep us safe.
In some places, these public servants are taken for granted — or worse, resented — for the job they do.
Imagine what the community would be like without such men and women putting their lives in the line for us. I can think of two scenarios.
One, a place where lawlessness reigns supreme and people are afraid to venture out of their homes (or even within their homes) because crime operates unchecked.
Or second, a place where vigilante justice offers some semblance of security, but which sometimes tramples on people’s rights in the quest for safety, and sometimes sweeps up the innocent without regard for even-handed justice.
We are very fortunate to live in a place and at a time where our society is defended by public servants who are dedicated to the rule of law and to protection of the people.
We are also blessed that the vast majority of those who serve truly do have our best interests at heart.
In an imperfect world, we have to make the best of things and rely upon each other and God’s grace in order to survive and thrive.
In America — and our home in South Texas — we can rest easier because there are those who are willing to go into unsafe situations so that the rest of us can enjoy the security that their efforts and daily sacrifice provides.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. A Texan since 1973, he has worked at Texas newspapers for 25 years.