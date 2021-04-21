Since it appears to me, a very young kitty-kat, that you people don’t devote enough time to having fun, I feel it is my obligation to share with you what I like to do for fun. With that knowledge it might inspire you to get involved in some of these really fun activities.
I love to play with these things they call pens and highlighters. There are lots and lots of these toys in this place, and I take my liberty whichever office I am in to pick one and have a blast. This fun activity is fairly low stress and gives me a charge.
Nina and Ginger brought me some kitty-kat toys (mice and little round things that make a rattling noise) that are really fun things to spend my leisure time chasing. The mice don’t really move all that much so I have to grab and throw them, the little round things really move when I swat them with my incredibly fast hands. So off I go on a fast chase. I always catch them, then they are mine! HA!
This guy also has a big glass thing in his office that is loaded with FISH! I just learned that if I jump on the counter, I can watch and terrify the fish. Pure kitty-kat fun! These fish know what I am thinking, so they all move to the other end of the big glass thing. I can jump on the top of this glass thing and help myself to a drink. But as with the square soft thing, this guy doesn’t let me stay for long. It is a lot of fun while it lasts.
Running and sliding on the floor is a blast, especially when I can run and jump through the kitty-door that Albert made.
One of the most fun things I do is walk on top of the office walls. You have got to try this for yourself! From way up there, I can see everything and move around from office to office without anyone able to reach me. Not only is the walking fun, it is more enjoyable because I can watch the people try to get me down, which is hilarious!
My kitty-kat advice is to slow down, smell the catnip and spend more time having fun!
If you are ever in the area, stop in to The Beeville Bee-Picayune so we can meet, but make sure to not interrupt nap time.