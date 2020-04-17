THREE RIVERS – Valero Energy Corporation released its United States Securities & Exchange Commission Form 8-K current report April 13.
The recent outbreak of COVID-19 and its development into a pandemic in March has resulted in significant economic disruption globally, including North America and Europe, the primary geographic areas where they operate, according to the report.
In addition, recent events concerning the dispute over production levels between Russia and the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, and the subsequent actions taken by such countries as a result thereof, including Saudi Arabia discounting the price of its crude oil exports, have exacerbated the decline in crude oil prices and have contributed to an increase in crude oil volatility.
“We provided an earnings range from low to high, not necessarily saying we expected a loss,” said Lillian Riojas, executive director PR & Creative Services for Valero. “First Quarter 2020 earnings will be out on April 29.”
The report particularly mentions the reduction in amount of crude oil processed at most of the Valero refineries in response to the decreased demand for products. Valero temporarily idled various gasoline-making units at certain refineries to further limit gasoline production and took measures to reduce jet fuel production.
Furthermore, as a result of the uncertainties concerning COVID-19 and global oil markets, they have withdrawn their prior financial and operational guidance with respect to the first quarter 2020 and fiscal year 2020, and such prior guidance should no longer be relied on, according to the report.
Riojas added, “Here’s a list of a few things we have done to combat COVID-19 at our facilities:
• Following CDC guidelines for limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people;
• Limiting close contact and limiting visitors on our facilities;
• Implementing social distancing practices;
• Using remote work systems for a significant amount of our workforce;
• Expanding the scope of our family illness leave to cover time spent at home caring for children who are unable to attend school or day care;
• Establishing domestic and international travel restrictions;
• Increasing frequency and type of deep sterilization throughout our operations;
• Urging employees to monitor their health and stay home if they feel ill;
• Providing regular communication with all personnel at the site to keep everyone informed;
• No furloughs or layoffs.