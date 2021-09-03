Rex Allen Ferrell Sr., 66, of George West, Texas passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Christus Spohn Hospital - Beeville.
Rex was born January 21, 1955 in Logan, West Virginia, to Mona (Evans) and Archie Ferrell. He married Sharon Broussard in Live Oak County on December 13, 2014. He was a loving, devoted and caring husband, father and grandfather. There wasn’t a thing he couldn’t fix. He loved golf cart rides with his dogs and grandchildren and motorcycle adventures with his wife. As a valued employee of James Pawlik Water Well Service in George West, Rex served his community proudly and will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mona and Archie Ferrell.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Ferrell of George West; three sons, Charles “Chuck” (Lynn) Ferrell, Rex (Princess) Ferrell Jr. and Hank Ferrell; a daughter, Crystal (William) Hill; grandchildren, Tiana Ferrell, Kylie Ferrell and Teighden Arredondo; two sisters, Joyce Bailey and Dreama Schulz; and two brothers, Jr. Ferrell and Mike Ferrell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 11, at the Live Oak County Coliseum, 3499 U.S. 281, George West, Texas 78022, with Pastor John Ferrell officiating
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, Beeville