THREE RIVERS – For nearly two months, the residents of Live Oak County and nearby have not been able to watch a movie at the Rialto Theater.
The strain of not being open for several weeks has been tough, but with possibilities of reopening soon another factor surfaced.
“There are no movies to show,” owner Virginia Herring said. “Everything has been shut down in California and there aren’t any movies to show.”
With Governor Greg Abbott recenlty lifting restrictions on businesses May 1, theaters were allowed to open.
Herring has entertained various ideas in order to open the doors.
“I’m thinking about showing old DVD movies, but they would have to be donations due to licensing fees. We would have the concession stand open, but take donations for entry.”
The city of Three Rivers has long ties to theaters dating back to the 1930s.
However, a theater at the current location dates back to 1948.
The Three Rivers Economic Development Corporation owns the historical building, yet Herring operates the private business.
The current theater was restored in 2001 by the TREDC.
Herring has received plenty of positive feedback about when restrictions can be lifted and reopen the theater.
“I’m excited because people have been saying they don’t care what movie is showing,” Herring said. “They’re ready to come back to the movies.”
The bottom screen at the theater seats 250 people, which is the screen with DVD capability.
Governor Abbott’s health protocols for theaters will ensure proper spacing between patrons in the movie theater.
Keep at least two empty seats (or six feet separation) between parties in any row, except as follows:
• Two or more members of the same household can sit adjacent to one another, with two seats (or six feet separation) empty on either side.
• Two individuals who are not members of the same household, but who are attending together can sit adjacent to one another, with two seats (or six feet separation) empty on either side.
• Alternate rows between customers (every other row left empty).
Depending on finances and other factors, Herring is hoping to open the doors May 15.
“I’m hoping here in a couple of weeks,” she said. “Hopefully. I’m going to try and get a small business loan as well.”
The theater will adhere to its own procedures when the doors open.
“I plan on the employees wearing masks,” Herring said. “I also want the customers to wear a mask everywhere but at the seat because one would be within six feet of distance at the door and concession stand.”
Eager customers can follow the Rialto Theater on Facebook for hours of operation when it opens.