GEORGE WEST – If you’ve driven down Hwy. 281, then you’ve probably have seen a new station in town.
Jeff and Becky Sautter have been operating 4J Fuel and Service LLC for over a month as it offers service you can’t find around the county.
“We provide full service for stops other than oil changes,” Becky said. “We pump the gas for them, check tire pressure and anything they need that we can do when they stop by.”
One product in particular makes 4J stand out amongst the rest.
“We carry ethanol free gas,” Jeff said. “The closest place to get that around here is Callallen near Corpus. People want to use it in their lawnmowers, weedeaters and in boats also.”
The transition from beginning its operation has been smooth.
“We are very blessed with the local support and can’t thank them enough for what they do for us,” Becky said. “Business has been good.”
4 J offers more than just ethanol free gas.
“We have diesel, red diesel and unleaded gas,” Jeff said. “Farmers come by for the red diesel a lot. We also carry oil, grease, antifreeze and freon here.”
Public feedback has been greatly appreciated since its opening.
“The people enjoy dealing locally,” Jeff said. “We have had a lot of local support. We want everyone to be happy and hope we instill it in our boys to have the hometown atmosphere as to be treated the way everyone wants.”
The station’s name derives from the four boy’s in the Sautter family: Jeff; Jaicub; Jedd and Jase.
4J Fuel and Service is located at 305 Nueces Street in George West and can be contacted at 361-816-8039, or 361-816-0082.