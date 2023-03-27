School board candidate aims to improve mental health in GWISD

Lifelong George West Longhorn Brittany Harrod is vying for an opportunity to serve her community as the District 4 representative on the George West Independent School District (GWISD) school board.
“I am running for this position because I believe I can be an asset to our school and community,” Harrod said. “It is my belief that anyone elected to office should do their very best to represent the voice of the people. I feel like I would be a positive representative by making sound decisions for our students, our teachers, our administrators, our parents and most of all for the school district.”
School shootings have become a common occurrence throughout the nation. Many parents and educators believe the prevalence of school-place violence is a direct correlation of widespread mental health issues, and Harrod agrees.
“I would like to see a counselor on site just for mental health issues,” Harrod said. “The counselors do a great job but they are loaded down with a ton of STAR test paperwork, so they don’t get to counsel the kids as much anymore. There are a lot of kids who are going for things and they don’t have anyone to talk to and I think that is where some of the school shooting stuff comes from.”
Despite her personal opinions on issues like the mental health crises, Harrod plans to approach the role from a position of community service.
“I want to be the voice of the people in that district,” Harrod said. “I want everyone to have my ear and be able to let me know what they want. It’s not about what I want or what will affect my kids.There’s a saying ‘a rising tide lifts all boats.’ I want everyone's kids to succeed because they’re going to go out into the world and make changes that will affect my kids.”
Harrod was born and raised in Live Oak County. She graduated from George West High School in 2007 and found herself well-prepared for her curriculum at Texas State University in San Marcos.
“I earned my bachelor's degree in business, which I use daily as I am employed as an office manager and bookkeeper for Brown Construction,” Harrod said.
Harrod’s roots run deep throughout Live Oak County. She is employed by her father, Richard Brown. Brown has owned and operated Brown Construction for many years and also served as GWISD school board president.
Her mother, Margaret Brown, is also a long-time local business operator at the Best Western Executive Inn.
“She is a constant advocate and supporter of our school district and community,” Harrod said.
The school board hopeful has ties to the GWISD school board that climb further than one rung up the family tree.
“I grew up with an unwavering respect for educators,” Harrod said, “My grandfather, Tige Brown, was the superintendent for many years here in George West, and my grandmother, Charlie Brown, was a well respected math teacher for years.”
“My husband’s grandparents also taught for many years here at George West,” Harrod added. “Wood Harrod was a well known and loved science teacher. My husband’s grandmother, Carolyn Dye, was a dedicated primary teacher who impacted the lives of countless children. My sister and both sister-in-laws work in education, and I greatly admire the impact they are having each day.”
Harrod has been married to her junior high sweetheart, Wood Harrod III for eleven years. The couple has three children, daughters Harper, Renae and Graceyn, who all attend or will attend GWISD schools.
“We are dedicated parents, and we feel so blessed to raise our children in such a great community,” Harrod said. “We know our neighbors, our teachers, our administrators and the entire staff, and we trust them to keep our children safe and grow their hearts and minds.”
Harrod is an active member of the community and volunteers as much as possible. She founded the Jesus Loves Me Christmas Project in 2013. This project, utilizing support from GWISD and Brush Country Cowboy Church finds local families who are struggling and matches them with anonymous Christmas shoppers. She owns and operates a photography business that helps raise money for school children to get splash days and extra rewards.
“Over the last three years, Oh Snap Kid and Family Prop Photography has raised thousands of dollars for the George West Primary School,” Harrod said. “It is such a blessing to be able to give back to my community through these acts of service.”
“I am thankful we chose to raise our family in our hometown,” Harrod added. “When I look at all of the other candidates for this position, I'm impressed. How great is it that so many parents want to be involved and volunteer their time and resources? Our school has the best teachers, the best parents, and the best kids. Yes, we have struggles and obstacles to overcome, but there is no greater community to work through issues with than ours. I could tell you what I think about different issues, and I’m happy to do so. However, if elected I won’t vote simply on what benefits my kids. That’s what politicians forget. I will vote like those who elect me want me to vote.”
Local voters will have the opportunity to elect their new school board members on May 6th.