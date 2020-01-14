GEORGE WEST – Thanks to the efforts of two George West High School students, area residents will have an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the challenges that people with dementia face on a daily basis.
As part of their Second Wind Dreams project, Burke O’Neil and Raquel Martinez, both sophomore students in the GWHS’ family and consumer science class, have invited a virtual dementia simulation program to visit Live Oak County.
The simulation will be available at Live Oak Nursing Center, 2951 U.S. Highway 281 in George West, on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The simulation will allow people to experience some of the physical and sensory ability reductions that people with dementia face.
Special gloves portray the difficulty of carrying out common tasks, such as writing a note, goggles reduce vision, headphones mimic the constant noise that dementia victims experience, and shoe inserts offer an example of the chronic foot pain that is a constant companion.
The students showed a video at the Jan. 6 meeting of the George West Lions Club that gave a glimpse of the virtual dementia simulation.
During the simulation, the participant is asked to carry out five simple tasks that are considered to be easy for those with normal abilities, but are difficult for those enduring dementia.
The simulation is free, and those wanting to reserve a time can call Cherish at Live Oak Nursing Center at (361) 449-2532.
Bringing the simulation to Live Oak County costs $1,000, so any local organizations wanting to donate to this effort can contact the George West High School office at (361) 449-1914, ext. 2. The Lions Club helped get the ball rolling with fundraising with a $100 donation.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.