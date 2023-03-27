South Texas dance band slated to perform in George West

On March 18, the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre in George West will feature The Believers, one of South Texas’ premiere musical groups.
“We’ve all been playing music for most of our lives,” rhythm guitar player and vocalist Dave Abshier said. “We do it because we love it and love making people happy playing music.”
The five, lifelong musicians joined together and founded the Believers in 2004 as a music ministry band for St. Andrew Catholic Church in Pleasanton, Texas.
“As we grew together and kept playing together we realized we had some really great harmonies,” Abshier said.
The band includes Abshier, Keyboardist and Songwriter Kurt Warnken, Lead Guitar Player Jimmy Coronado, frontman Mark Olle, and Bassist/Percussionist James Warnken.
Kurt was one of the founding members of The Abbey of South Texas, a wildly popular South Texas dance band during the 1970s.
“My wife and I danced many miles to The Abbey,” Abshier said. “They made a lot of recordings and played everywhere in between San Antonio and the Valley. They were a big deal.”
Kurt’s brother James handles the backbeat and is the primary composer and songwriter of the group.
Coronado, the band’s lead guitarist, has been playing in bands his whole life.
“Jimmy has an almost Spanish-like guitar playing style that isn’t your typical rock and roll guitar,” Abshier said. “He has a really unique style and may be the best instrumentalist of the group.”
Olle, a Pleasanton-native and the band’s frontman, has been involved with church and gospel music his whole life.
“Mark has a wonderful sense for harmonies,” Abshier said.
Abshier, also from Pleasanton, has been singing his whole life and studied choir in school.
Ten years ago, the band decided to branch out from church and gospel music and began playing secular music.
“We decided to start branching out,” Abshier said. “We all began picking songs from our childhood and now we play things from Moody Blues, Bob Seger, The Eagles, and guys like Willie Nelson and Eddy Raven. We play a big variety of stuff from the 60’s and 70’s and even some stuff from the 50’s.”
Since branching out into secular music, The Believers have become an extremely well-known group in Pleasanton. They have played hundreds of shows at weddings, funerals, quinceaneras, private events and events for the City of Pleasanton. They are also known for their two-weekend Christmas show at the H-E-B that is well-received in the community.
The Believers will be at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre in George West on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. General Admission tickets will be $10 at the door.