South Texas Designer

Apartment manager has art displayed all over South Texas.
Anyone who resides or travels between San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley has seen or been within a glance of one of Bobby Joe Garcia’s graphic designs.
“I don’t do this work to be seen,” Garcia said. “I genuinely like helping people. I don’t brag about my work. I’m proud of my work, but I don't even do it for money. I just genuinely like helping people out.”
You don’t have to travel far off the main road to catch a glimpse of Garcia’s work. Travelers headed south down I-37 can peek up at mile marker 33 and see his Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce billboard.
Garcia, who also manages the Eagle Ford Apartments, is the sole-operator of his graphic design project Thunder Designs. His art has been used by restaurants, government entities, event committees and local businesses. His list of clients includes La Herradura, Solburgers, George West Chamber of Commerce, Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce, Yoyos Burgers, Sowells BBQ, Twisted Oaks Bar and many other local businesses. He even designed the Live Oak County flag.
Garcia also entered original designs to be used for the Freer Rattlesnake Roundup. Although the Freer Chamber of Commerce chose a design from a local artist, they could not pass up an opportunity to use Garcia’s designs.
“Inevitably they gave it to someone local, which is fine with me, but he ended up reaching out and bought two to use for their chamber,” Garcia said.
Although already prolific, Garcia has only been practicing graphic design for two years. A look at his resume reveals him to be a jack-of-all-trades. His professional career began right after high school when he took a job at a lumber company near Rockport, Texas. Garcia spent the years between then and now working in the construction, retail, energy, real estate and manufacturing industries.
“I was with O Reily auto parts for most of my retail career,”Garcia said “I went into construction. I worked at the local lumber yard right out of high school. In 2001 I moved to Temple with my then-fiance and lived there for a year and worked for a company that makes Hefty products.”
After only one year away from the Brush Country, Garcia made his way back home. In the years since, he has made a big name for himself through Thunder Designs, but Bobby Joe attributes his success to honesty and a predilection for extending good-will.
“I try to be an honest person,” Garcia. “I try to help people. Especially less fortunate people. Even if they're not less fortunate. I was taught to help people and that's what I do. I started in march 2021 doing my designs as a hobby and that's what i do it as right now. I've always been artistic and always liked helping.”
“I have a passion for it,” Garcia added. “I love doing it. I’ll just be sitting around and start making designs and after a while I’ll have like 50 designs going.”
Garcia is a lifelong South Texan who is passionate about his community, so his work and his love for community are mutually exclusive.
“My mom moved here when I was young back in 85,” Garcia said.”My grandparents already lived here. I'd been coming here since I was a kid to visit. Halfway through my sophomore year we moved here and I went to George West for half my sophomore year, my whole junior year and half my senior year. Then I moved back to Rockport to graduate with my best friends and cousins.
“Aransas is my home county because I’m from Rockport originally but George West is my second hometown,”Garcia added. “I love living in Live Oak county. Aransas County and Live Oak County are me. I've got my roots in Rockport. I do my fishing over there and my hunting over here in Live Oak. Those two places are me.”
Tale of Garcia’s design proficiency has spread like wildfire and has allowed him countless opportunities.
“My most recent one was for Hidden Oaks Entertainment in San Antonio,” Garcia said. “The owner stopped in at Twisted Oaks Bar in George West and saw their design and asked them who did it. The next day I got a call from him asking to send me some work.”
Many of Garcia’s latest designs have been round logos, but he doesn’t specialize in any type or style. His designs have been and can be used on clothes, signs, banners, social media, dinner menus and many other mediums.
“Here lately everyone is liking the round logos,” Garcia said. “I don't only design round logos. I’ll send people five to ten designs and people tend to pull out the round logos. I think it might be because it fits easily in profile pictures, but I also create the facebook profile and background for a lot of the people i design for. If people are getting embroidery then I try to make them a little more simplistic so that they are easy to embroider. If they're going to be printed then I can add some color pops to it. If it's going to be on a sign or banner I can give it some flair to catch the eye.”
Although Garcia does not specialize in any one type, his style is uniquely and recognizably his.
“I love the expression,” Garcia said. “I get to express myself through my design. I have a design profile that every knows ‘That’s Bobby Joe’. I don't know what it is. I just design it and send it to them and they're the ones who choose them and as far as style goes I try not to have a style.”
If you’re wondering how much Garcia’s designs cost, you will be happily surprised by his price list.
“I don’t ask for payment,” Garcia said. “If they want to donate money to me for my time then that’s fine. I do it as a hobby. If people need help and they can’t afford it then that’s fine. It doesn't take long for me to design things. I can spit out 10-15 designs in 45 minutes because ideas start popping and once I start one, another one is on its way. I love to do it.”
“The thing that makes me the happiest about it is when the person I design it for looks at it and goes ‘I really like that and that's what we're going to use to show off our company’,” Garcia added. “I try to help as many companies as possible. Especially if they need a design or a banner made. That's just me. Once they are happy with it, I'm happy with it. I will design it as many times as they want me to. It has to be perfect. I’m not going to settle for ok. I’ll tweak it and add things to it until it’s exactly what they want.”
Garcia can be contacted for design work on the Thunder Designs Facebook page.