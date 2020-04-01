LIVE OAK COUNTY – Effective April 2 at 11:59 p.m., Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff, along with George West Mayor Andrew Garza and Three Rivers Mayor Felipe Martinez, declared all citizens living within Live Oak County are ordered to shelter at their place of residence.
The stay at home order continues until 11:59 p.m. on April 15.
“We have been working on this before just in case it was needed,” Judge Huff said.
“Our population is attuned to what COVID-19 can do. It is our responsibility to make sure they know the steps the county and two cities are taking to make sure COVID-19 won’t spread.”
According to the order, all public, or private gatherings of any number of people occuring outside a single household, or living unit are prohibited.
“Private gatherings was a topic we discussed regarding home barbeques, which is prohibited,” Mayor Martinez said.
“Even four to five people is prohibited. This will help keep down the spread of the virus.”
Maintaining social distancing, along with washing your hands are guidelines everyone should follow.
“There are no measures that we have suggested, or taken that are not anything more than common sense,” Judge Huff said.
I like to shake hands myself and I haven’t shook hands with anyone since I don’t know when and that bugs me. However, you have to keep your distance, don’t make trips anywhere especially with two other people if necessary. The order focuses on critical infrastructure to be allowed as business as usual and take their own measures and steps to safeguard their employees and the public.”
According to the order, restaurants with or without drive-in or drive-through services and microbreweries and micro-distilleries may only provide take out, delivery, or drive-thru services.
“There are some businesses that don’t follow under that umbrella,” Judge Huff said.
Religious and worship services may be provided by video and teleconference. Institutions must limit person staff to 10 people, or less in the same room when preparing for, or conducting video or teleconference services and all individuals must follow the social distancing guidelines.
All elective medical, surgical and dental procedures are prohibited anywhere in Live Oak Count under the order.
Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, dental offices and other medical facilities are directed to identify procedures that are deemed ‘elective’ by assessing which procedures can be postponed or cancelled based on patient risk considering the emergency need for redirection of resources to COVID-19 response.