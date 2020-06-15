LIVE OAK COUNTY – The 10th COVID-19 case was reported around 2:45 p.m. earlier today, according to Tina Crowe, Public Health Coordinator.
“The person is in quarantine, but if any individual has been to Lowe’s at 516 East Alexander Street in Three Rivers on June 10 between four and six p.m., or if they were at the Double G’s Social Club at 101 East Thornton Street in Three Rivers anytime between June 1 and June 11, they have possible been exposed to COVID,” she said. “If anyone has symptoms they should call their physician, or they can call me for any questions.”
The individual with the latest case helped the county with a time line of previous whereabouts.
“We know for a fact that person was in those places, so it’s helpful when the positive tests know where they have been all of the time and have kept track of it,” Crowe said.
Currently, Live Oak County has one active case, seven recovered and two recovering.