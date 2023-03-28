The Cowgirl and The Farrier

If Ashley Spurlin isn’t roping in a jackpot or working on her ranch in Live Oak County, there’s a good chance she’s trimming hooves and nailing horseshoes as the owner of Spurlin’s Farrier Service.
“I’ve always had a passion for horses, and I’m really glad I found a way to work with them every day,” Spurlin said. “My clients are really nice. They’re really nice people who are just looking for help. Farriers that show up every time are hard to come by
Spurlin grew up on a farm and ranch in the pine thickets of Leona, TX. Her father ran cattle, but her introduction to the rodeo world came at the age of 11 during a weekend sleepover.
“One weekend I slept over with a friend and we went to a ranch rodeo with family,” Spurlin said. “I saw her brother ride and fell in love instantly.”
Luckily, her parents supported her enthusiasm for rodeo. Spurlin became a horse owner at the age of 12 and her passion continued to escalate.
“I competed in high school, college and amateur rodeo,” Spurlin said. “I went to a few PRCA events and wanted to make it a professional career, but marriage and babies came first.”
Spurlin married her wife Jessica in 2014. The couple adopted a child the following year and have had two children since.
Despite her rodeo career in the rearview and a new set of familial responsibilities, Spurlin still maintained a deeply rooted passion for horses.
“I still had a farm and ranch and horses have always been a big passion from just petting a horse, competing and even training,” Spurlin said. “Since I wasn't able to make it in a professional setting, the best way to make it in the industry was to find a way to work with horses.”
Spurlin looked into equine dentistry, chiropractic, and even pursued a pre-vet program while getting her degree at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Ultimately,in June of 2022, she would end up at Idaho Horseshoeing School in Roberts, ID.
“You have to go to school, but more importantly, you have to have the drive because it is taxing on your body,” Spurlin said. “It’s time consuming. It’s out in the elements. Rain, snow, sleet, hail, 100-degree weather. You really have to want it. You really have to have the drive for yourself and for the horses. For the money too because the money is good.”
After completing 12 weeks of study under Riley Mickelsen and Cody Harris, a family tragedy called Spurlin back home.
“My father-in-law passed away four weeks before I finished school,” Spurlin said “Since then I’ve been home helping my wife with the kids and getting everyone into the new groove. My father-in-law was a big person in our family. He was the glue that held everyone together. It’s been a huge transition for everything. The family, the business, everything.”
Despite not finishing the 16-week course, Spurlin decided to utilize the skills that she acquired in Idaho. Last year she bought a farrier rig and started Spurlin’s Farrier Services.
“I focus on honesty, integrity and punctuality,” Spurling said. “Once I set an appointment, I am on time. I’m not there to take someone for their money.
“A basic trim starts at $50, a full-set at $100 and a half-set is $75,” Spurlin added. “All fees are subject to change based on the horse's temperament and behavior. I’m also willing to work with a client’s vet if there is corrective- or specialty-shoeing that needs to be done.”
Spurlin’s Farrier Service is appointment-based. Potential clients can reach Spurlin at (936) 662-2419 or on Facebook.