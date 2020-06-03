THREE RIVERS – Despite it being June, thespian students are finally ready to present ‘Proof’, a One-Act Play at the school June 15.
The TRISD students competed in contest in March just before the COVID-19 pandemic broke.
“We were in contest in early March and won,” TRISD teacher James Conn said. “We were waiting for the second level that was announced for March 22, but the UIL put the entire thing on hold before then.”
The students had to find ways to rehearse without going to campus.
“We tried to rehearse lines through zoom to keep on top of things,” Conn said.
By the middle of April, Governor Greg Abbott announced the closure of schools for the rest of the year.
“The UIL pushed things further back twice before Abbott canceled schools, which is when the UIL followed,” Conn said. “I told the kids we are done with contests, but we put months and months of practice into this play and maybe sometime in the summer we can put on a show finally.”
Conn has advised the thespian department for 20 years at TRISD, but this was the first time presenting this play.
“It has some math involved, which touches me, and it’s a great story,” he said. “This is one of my favorite scripts ever. I first saw it in Houston in 2002. I know the kids are excited about the show as well.”
There are two shows June 15 at 7 p.m. and June 18 at 7 p.m. located at the Student Activity Center on campus.
“The audience must make reservations for the shows,” Conn said. “It’s keeping people to interact with ticket transactions.”
Conn met with the city and school district in preparation for the upcoming play.
“We had to clear it with the school district and city health department,” he said. “We asked the students precautionary questions before returning to the set. We have four actors in the play that will be within six feet within each other and asked for parent’s consent. We are taking every precaution necessary. All of the other groups in the play are staying away from each other.”
The school is allowing grandparents attend practices leading up to the show.
“We want the grandparents and other family members that may have underlying health conditions to watch the students practice a week before,” Conn said. “During the main show, we won’t have a meet-and-greet after the show with the actors and audience. Most schools aren’t coming back and just shut things down. We are lucky to have people that helped us out to make sure we are as safe as possible.”
The students will present ‘Proof’ June 30 at the Dobie West Theatre in George West.
For more information about ticket reservations, email James Conn at jconn@trisd.org.
The following details are about the show:
•Play: Proof
•Author: David Auburn
•Time: The past and the present
•Place: The back porch of a house in Chicago
•Publisher: Dramatists Play Service, Inc.
•Music Credit: Original score by Jacob M. Productions
•Cast (in order of appearance):
•Robert - Jon Albor
•Catherine - Andrea Valdez
•Hal - Juan Zermeno
•Claire - Alicia Hinojosa
Crew: Michelle Heyliger; Aime Valdez; Jaylynn Wilkins; Gustavo Riojas; Noah Blankenship; Jaydon Couk; Kendra Dean; Angel McInville; Lianna Ureste.