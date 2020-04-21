THREE RIVERS – The city of Three Rivers council members were updated on the selling of Molly Street at a recent meeting.
“It was a street that was never a street,” Three Rivers City Administrator Thomas Salazar said.
“There wasn’t any caliche and no pavement. The citizens were using it for parking. The mayor asked the residents if they were interested in purchasing the property beforehand. The residents agreed, and the city had an appraisal and will be working with surveyors, along with getting paperwork done to sell the old street.”
In other matters, the city continues to work with a reduced staff at offices.
“We have been running a skeleton crew with the city staff,” Salazar said.
“We divided up the departments in half and alternate days. We have been working hard, and the citizens are doing well keeping up their part in town.”