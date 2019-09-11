By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
A week after a disappointing season-opening loss, the Three Rivers Bulldogs varsity football team got into the win column with a 41-20 victory over La Villa.
The Bulldogs played a neutral site contest in Premont against the La Villa Cardinals on Thursday, Sept. 5.
After getting shut out in a loss to a tough Falls City unit the week prior, the Bulldogs wasted no time scoring in their second game of the young season, posting two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters to constitute a 41-6 lead going into the final stanza before calling off the “dogs” in a 41-20 triumph which evened the team’s record at 1-1.
The offensive line held strong for a balanced Bulldogs rushing attack, as three rushers eclipsed the 100-yard mark.
Brandon Conn led with 160 yards and a touchdown. Zach Davis was too much for the Cardinals defense, coming away with 120 yards and three scores.
Alex Amaro bruised his way to 110 yards and two scores on the night.
Conn passed for 40 yards on the night. Rigoverto Sanchez led with 18 receiving yards. Davis had 12 yards through the air, while Amaro added 10.
Garrett Arnold led the defense with 15 total tackles (seven solo). Conn had one interception, and also caused a fumble.
Sean Huff picked off one Cardinals pass. Landon Thornton caused one fumble. Taylor Stockton recovered a fumble.
“In the La Villa game, we were able to fix some issues from week one —we saw a big improvement in running the ball consistently,” Bulldogs head coach Arturo Lozano said.
“Three kids rushing over 100 yards on the ground is a big deal, and I’m proud of the offensive line for their hard work.”
Lozano also credited the defense for a standout performance.
“Defense was big as well, forcing four turnovers,” he said.
“We allowed ourselves a chance to get more kids in the game and work on building confidence with our depth players. Right now, looking at next week, we just want to focus on fixing issues we can correct.
“Thank you to all the Bulldogs’ fans who were out supporting our TR kids.”
The Bulldogs will travel to Bruni on Friday, Sept. 13 to match wits against the Badgers. Kickoff for Three Rivers third game is set for 7:30 p.m.